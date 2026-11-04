🐶 Playful, Loyal & Loving Dogs Ready for Adoption in Idaho Falls

Looking for a dog in Idaho Falls, ID? These wonderful pups at Snake River Animal Shelter are ready for loving homes and have so much to offer.

Breed: Great Pyrenees / Australian Shepherd mix

Great Pyrenees / Australian Shepherd mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black/White

Black/White Adoption fee: $160

Shelter: Snake River Animal Shelter

Phone: (208) 523-4219

Why you’ll love him:

Mojo Jo-Jo is a sweet, energetic, and very smart Shepherd mix with a friendly personality and lots of love to share. He already knows sit and shake, is house-trained and crate-trained, and walks nicely on a leash. He gets along well with other dogs and children, making him a great match for an active family.

👉 Meet Mojo Jo-Jo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Pug / Chihuahua mix

Pug / Chihuahua mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $160

Shelter: Snake River Animal Shelter

Phone: (208) 523-4219

BC-Stray Button is a small mixed-breed boy with a cute Pug/Chihuahua look and a budget-friendly adoption fee. For families or individuals wanting a compact companion, he could be a great fit. Please contact the shelter to learn more about his personality, training, and what kind of home he needs.

👉 Meet BC-Stray Button and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog mix

German Shepherd Dog mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate/Black

Brown/Chocolate/Black Adoption fee: $160

Shelter: Snake River Animal Shelter

Phone: (208) 523-4219

Roxanne was surrendered after chasing chickens and is now hoping for a true forever home. She is crate trained and fits well into family routines. She absolutely adores children and misses the kids from her former family. Roxanne can do well with other dogs when introduced properly.

She cannot live with cats or chickens, so she needs a home without small animals she might chase. With her one floppy ear and one upright ear, she has a unique, adorable look to match her loyal and loving nature.

👉 Meet Roxanne and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Idaho Falls area and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please reach out to Snake River Animal Shelter at (208) 523-4219 or visit their website to learn more and set up a meet-and-greet.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.