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🐶 Playful, Loyal & Loving Dogs Ready for Adoption in Idaho Falls
Looking for a dog in Idaho Falls, ID? These wonderful pups at Snake River Animal Shelter are ready for loving homes and have so much to offer.
Mojo Jo-Jo
- Breed: Great Pyrenees / Australian Shepherd mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black/White
- Adoption fee: $160
- Shelter: Snake River Animal Shelter
- Phone: (208) 523-4219
Why you’ll love him:
Mojo Jo-Jo is a sweet, energetic, and very smart Shepherd mix with a friendly personality and lots of love to share. He already knows sit and shake, is house-trained and crate-trained, and walks nicely on a leash. He gets along well with other dogs and children, making him a great match for an active family.
👉 Meet Mojo Jo-Jo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
BC-Stray Button
- Breed: Pug / Chihuahua mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption fee: $160
- Shelter: Snake River Animal Shelter
- Phone: (208) 523-4219
BC-Stray Button is a small mixed-breed boy with a cute Pug/Chihuahua look and a budget-friendly adoption fee. For families or individuals wanting a compact companion, he could be a great fit. Please contact the shelter to learn more about his personality, training, and what kind of home he needs.
👉 Meet BC-Stray Button and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Roxanne
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate/Black
- Adoption fee: $160
- Shelter: Snake River Animal Shelter
- Phone: (208) 523-4219
Roxanne was surrendered after chasing chickens and is now hoping for a true forever home. She is crate trained and fits well into family routines. She absolutely adores children and misses the kids from her former family. Roxanne can do well with other dogs when introduced properly.
She cannot live with cats or chickens, so she needs a home without small animals she might chase. With her one floppy ear and one upright ear, she has a unique, adorable look to match her loyal and loving nature.
👉 Meet Roxanne and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Idaho Falls area and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please reach out to Snake River Animal Shelter at (208) 523-4219 or visit their website to learn more and set up a meet-and-greet.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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