Coeur d'Alene’s food scene is busy, and local spots are hiring. If you like fast-paced work, friendly people, and steady hours, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Safeway (Albertsons Companies)

Safeway (Albertsons Companies) Location: Coeur d'Alene, ID

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help run the in-store bakery: prepare dough, glaze pastries, ice cakes, and keep an eye on oven temps so everything comes out just right. This role is great if you enjoy hands-on work, learning baking skills, and giving friendly service while earning competitive wages, with flexible schedules, associate discounts, and access to health benefits and PTO for eligible employees.

Also listed on Indeed here if you prefer to apply there: Bakery Clerk (Indeed)

Employer: Albertsons Companies

Location: Coeur d'Alene, ID

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Slice meats and cheeses, prep hot and cold deli items, and help customers grab quick, tasty meals. This is a good fit if you like staying busy, talking with people, and want weekly pay, flexible hours, store discounts, and access to benefits and PTO if eligible.

Employer: Texas Roadhouse

Location: Coeur d'Alene, ID

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (tips + hourly; “make great money” in a busy restaurant)

Serve guests, run food, and bring the upbeat energy Texas Roadhouse is known for—no experience needed, they’ll train you. Expect weekly pay, flexible scheduling, a fun, team-focused vibe, and access to a health and wellness benefits package depending on your situation.

If something here looks like a fit, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—good spots in Coeur d'Alene tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.