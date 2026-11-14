Retail in Coeur d'Alene is steady right now, and Office Depot is hiring for both entry-level and leadership roles. Good options here if you like helping customers and want room to grow.

Employer: Office Depot / Location: Coeur d'Alene, ID

Office Depot / Coeur d'Alene, ID Type: Part-time

Part-time Pay: $16.25–$19.75/hour

Help customers find the right office, tech, and print products while keeping the store stocked and looking sharp. No experience required, and you’ll get training in tech and print plus access to 401(k) and other benefits, with chances to move up.

Employer: Office Depot OfficeMax / Location: Coeur d'Alene, ID

Office Depot OfficeMax / Coeur d'Alene, ID Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $19.00–$22.75/hour

Lead the print department in a high-volume store, manage equipment and supplies, and train the team on sales and service. This role comes with leadership duties (key carrier, opening/closing), strong benefits, and is a good fit if you have management and print or retail experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, it’s still worth clicking through—often the full posting gives more detail on schedules and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.