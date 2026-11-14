Coeur d'Alene is quietly building a strong leadership job market, especially for people who like running teams and owning results. If you’re ready for your next step up, these local management roles are worth a look.

Employer: Apartment Management Consultants (AMC)

Apartment Management Consultants (AMC) Location: Coeur d'Alene, ID

Type: Full-time

Salary: $75,000 – $80,000 per year

Run the daily operations of an apartment community, lead the onsite team, and keep the property on budget and fully leased. This is a good fit if you have 1–2 years of property management experience and want solid pay plus a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401k with match, bonuses, paid holidays, and more).

Employer: David Evans and Associates, Inc. (DEA)

Location: Coeur d'Alene, ID (office options also in Boise, ID and Spokane, WA)

(office options also in Boise, ID and Spokane, WA) Type: Full-time

Salary: $134,000 – $169,000 per year

Lead transportation construction engineering projects across the Inland Northwest as a senior manager and client-facing leader. Ideal if you’re a PE in ID or WA with 10–15+ years in transportation construction who wants to manage major projects, mentor teams, and help grow the business.

Employer: Idaho Trust Bank

Location: Coeur d'Alene, ID

Type: Full-time, in-person

Salary: $85,000 – $100,000 per year

Lead a local bank branch, manage and coach the team, and grow relationships with individual and business clients. Great for someone with 3–5 years of bank management experience who enjoys community involvement, business development, and keeping operations tight and compliant.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more detail on requirements and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.