📢 World Day of Remembrance honors Idaho crash victims

The Idaho Office of Highway Safety and the Idaho Walk Bike Alliance are inviting communities across Idaho to take part in World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims, held every year on the third Sunday in November.

This day honors people killed or seriously hurt in traffic crashes, including the victims of 196 fatal crashes so far in 2026 in Idaho, and supports their families, friends, and communities. It also recognizes first responders, law enforcement, medical staff, and others who help after serious crashes.

OHS is asking all Idahoans to help prevent future tragedies by:

Watching for pedestrians, bicyclists, and motorcyclists

Eliminating distractions while driving

while driving Always wearing a seat belt

Driving sober and drug-free

Obeying speed limits

Learn more about traffic safety efforts and programs at Shift-Idaho.org.