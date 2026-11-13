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🚧 Trail Creek Road closes for the season Nov. 16, 2026
11 days ago
🚧 Trail Creek Road closed for the season starting Nov 16
Starting Monday, November 16, 2026, Trail Creek Road will be closed for the season to all traffic.
Gates will be closed, and drivers are asked to not go past the closed gates for their own safety.
This seasonal closure decision was made in collaboration with the Lost River Highway District.
If you normally use Trail Creek Road, please plan an alternate route beginning November 16.
More Info: Alert Center • Trail Creek Road Closed For Season ...
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