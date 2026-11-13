Coeur d'Alene has steady demand for people who like hands-on work and keeping spaces clean and running well. Here are a few solid options if you want reliable hours and active days.

Employer: Cleaning Beez

Cleaning Beez Location: Coeur d'Alene, ID

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15–$20/hour plus tips and bonuses

Flexible part-time house cleaning with paid training and all supplies provided. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, like working on your own, and want room to grow your pay with performance and tips.

Employer: Gee Automotive Companies (George Gee Cadillac KIA)

Location: Coeur d'Alene, ID

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $17/hour

Active role washing and detailing cars, moving vehicles, and helping the service team at a busy dealership. Good entry point into the auto world, with benefits, PTO, and a clear path to grow.

Employer: Life Care Centers of America

Location: Coeur d'Alene, ID

Type: Full-time, Day shift (Sat–Wed, 7 a.m.–3 p.m.)

Pay: Not listed

Day-shift laundry work in a healthcare setting, handling washing, folding, and distributing linens and clothing. Good if you want steady hours, like routine tasks, and enjoy helping support patient care behind the scenes.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles at the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.