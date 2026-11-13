undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🔧 Coeur d'Alene Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings
Coeur d'Alene has steady demand for people who like hands-on work and keeping spaces clean and running well. Here are a few solid options if you want reliable hours and active days.
Residential House Cleaning Professional
- Employer: Cleaning Beez
- Location: Coeur d'Alene, ID
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $15–$20/hour plus tips and bonuses
Flexible part-time house cleaning with paid training and all supplies provided. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, like working on your own, and want room to grow your pay with performance and tips.
Automotive Detail / Lot Attendant
- Employer: Gee Automotive Companies (George Gee Cadillac KIA)
- Location: Coeur d'Alene, ID
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: From $17/hour
Active role washing and detailing cars, moving vehicles, and helping the service team at a busy dealership. Good entry point into the auto world, with benefits, PTO, and a clear path to grow.
Laundry Assistant
- Employer: Life Care Centers of America
- Location: Coeur d'Alene, ID
- Type: Full-time, Day shift (Sat–Wed, 7 a.m.–3 p.m.)
- Pay: Not listed
Day-shift laundry work in a healthcare setting, handling washing, folding, and distributing linens and clothing. Good if you want steady hours, like routine tasks, and enjoy helping support patient care behind the scenes.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles at the same employer.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.