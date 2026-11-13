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🛒 Coeur d'Alene Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings
Coeur d'Alene has a nice mix of customer-facing jobs right now, from steady grocery work to flexible movie theater shifts and a hybrid insurance role.
Below are several solid options if you like helping people and staying busy.
Auto Claims Desk Adjuster (Hybrid – Liberty Lake Office)
- Employer: Liberty Mutual Insurance
- Location: Works from Coeur d'Alene, ID area (must live within 50 miles of Liberty Lake, WA office)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Start date: January 11, 2027
Help customers right after an auto accident and guide them through the claims process from first call to finish. No claims experience is needed—there’s paid training and licensing, plus a hybrid schedule with at least 2 in-office days per month and extra in-person training in your first 6 months.
Grocery Lead Clerk
- Employer: Fred Meyer
- Location: Coeur d'Alene, ID
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead the grocery floor, help hit sales goals, and keep the store clean, safe, and friendly. You’ll answer customer questions, check freshness and dates, stock and label items, and support the department manager—great if you’re 18+ and have strong people skills.
Riverstone Floor Staff – $18/hr, Age 16+
- Employer: Regal
- Location: Coeur d'Alene, ID (Riverstone)
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: $18/hour (minimum)
Work at the movies in box office, concessions, or as an usher, all focused on giving guests a great experience. This is a good first job for ages 16+ with flexible hours, lots of walking, and a mix of customer service, cleaning, and basic cash handling.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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