undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
📋 Coeur d'Alene Admin Jobs With Multiple Office Roles
Office and admin jobs are popping up again around Coeur d'Alene, especially in healthcare and real estate. Here are a few solid full-time roles if you like keeping things organized and running smoothly.
Medical Records Director (Non-Nurse/HIM)
- Employer: Life Care Center of Coeur D'Alene
- Location: Coeur d'Alene, ID
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead the medical records department in a post-acute care facility and serve as the Privacy Officer. This role is great if you have RHIA/RHIT or strong HIM experience, know ICD-10 and CPT/HCPCS, and want a leadership position with real responsibility.
Patient Scheduling Specialist
- Employer: Beacon Clinic
- Location: Coeur d'Alene, ID (with some work in Post Falls)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Help coordinate care for patients in a busy oncology and specialty clinic. You’ll handle complex appointment scheduling, work closely with patients and providers, and get access to PTO, holidays, health/dental/vision, 401(k), and even a gym membership.
Real Estate Listing Coordinator
- Employer: Luxury real estate team (name not listed)
- Location: Downtown Coeur d'Alene, ID
- Type: Full-time, in-office, Mon–Fri
- Salary: $49,000–$51,000/year + bonus opportunities
Run the admin side of residential listings from start to finish—MLS entries, paperwork, vendors, and timelines—for a high-performing luxury team. Comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, paid holidays, paid downtown parking, and training.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local employers often grow roles around strong people.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.