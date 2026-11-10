📋 Coeur d'Alene Admin Jobs With Multiple Office Roles

Office and admin jobs are popping up again around Coeur d'Alene, especially in healthcare and real estate. Here are a few solid full-time roles if you like keeping things organized and running smoothly.

Employer: Life Care Center of Coeur D'Alene

Life Care Center of Coeur D'Alene Location: Coeur d'Alene, ID

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the medical records department in a post-acute care facility and serve as the Privacy Officer. This role is great if you have RHIA/RHIT or strong HIM experience, know ICD-10 and CPT/HCPCS, and want a leadership position with real responsibility.

Employer: Beacon Clinic

Location: Coeur d'Alene, ID (with some work in Post Falls)

(with some work in Post Falls) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help coordinate care for patients in a busy oncology and specialty clinic. You’ll handle complex appointment scheduling, work closely with patients and providers, and get access to PTO, holidays, health/dental/vision, 401(k), and even a gym membership.

Employer: Luxury real estate team (name not listed)

Luxury real estate team (name not listed) Location: Downtown Coeur d'Alene, ID

Type: Full-time, in-office, Mon–Fri

Salary: $49,000–$51,000/year + bonus opportunities

Run the admin side of residential listings from start to finish—MLS entries, paperwork, vendors, and timelines—for a high-performing luxury team. Comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, paid holidays, paid downtown parking, and training.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local employers often grow roles around strong people.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.