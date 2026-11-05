📅 American Girl Tea Party with Día de los Muertos theme Nov. 7

📅 American Girl Tea Party celebrates Día de los Muertos

Bring the kids to the American Girl Tea Party at the Mountain Home Public Library Commons Area on Saturday, November 7, 2026, from 12:00–1:30 pm (MT).

This year’s theme is inspired by Josefina and Hispanic Heritage Month. Kids can:

Bring their favorite doll

Bring a photo of a loved one or beloved pet to place on a Día de los Muertos/Day of the Dead altar

to place on a Learn about this cultural celebration

Sip Mexican hot chocolate from Botanas Time #2

from Enjoy traditional sweets from Pantera Market’s bakery, plus lemonade and water

Everyone who attends will be entered for a chance to win Josefina mini dolls, sponsored by Idaho Central Credit Union.

Seating is limited to 75 participants and is first come, first served (no registration required). Both girls and boys are welcome.

This program is funded and supported by The Friends of the Mountain Home Public Library.