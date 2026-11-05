📢 Volunteers needed for Gibson Pit Cleanup Nov. 6

📅 Help clean up Gibson Pit this Friday

Volunteers are needed for the Gibson Pit Cleanup on Friday, November 6 at 9 a.m. This is part of an ongoing cleanup effort coordinated by Land Use and Environmental Waste Management.

If you’d like to help, just plan to show up at 9 a.m. on November 6. You can also call Kelly Wright at 208-221-0239 for more details or to ask questions.

Please share this with friends, family, or coworkers who might want to pitch in and support a cleaner local environment.