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📢 Volunteers needed for Gibson Pit Cleanup Nov. 6
3 days ago
📅 Help clean up Gibson Pit this Friday
Volunteers are needed for the Gibson Pit Cleanup on Friday, November 6 at 9 a.m. This is part of an ongoing cleanup effort coordinated by Land Use and Environmental Waste Management.
If you’d like to help, just plan to show up at 9 a.m. on November 6. You can also call Kelly Wright at 208-221-0239 for more details or to ask questions.
Please share this with friends, family, or coworkers who might want to pitch in and support a cleaner local environment.
More Info: Volunteers needed for the Gibson Pit Cleanup on No...
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