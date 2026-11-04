🏥 Coeur d'Alene Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings

Healthcare hiring around Coeur d'Alene, ID is steady right now, with options from entry-level caregiver roles to higher-paid travel therapy.

Here are several solid picks you can scan and apply to fast:

Employer: American Traveler

American Traveler Location: Coeur d'Alene, ID

Coeur d'Alene, ID Type: Travel, listed as Internship (13-week assignment)

Travel, listed as (13-week assignment) Pay: $2,554 per week

Schedule: Days, 5x8s, 40 hrs/week, Monday–Friday

Inpatient/acute OT role at a Level 2 trauma center using Epic EMR. Great fit if you have 1+ year OT experience, current OT license, and BLS (AHA) and want strong pay plus travel benefits.

Employer: Pride Health

Pride Health Location: Coeur d'Alene, ID 83815

Coeur d'Alene, ID 83815 Type: Local contract , 6+ months (possible extension or conversion)

, (possible extension or conversion) Pay: $19–$23/hour (based on experience, credentials, education)

(based on experience, credentials, education) Schedule: Monday–Friday, 6:45 AM–3:45 PM

Hands-on phlebotomy role with pediatric, geriatric, and capillary collections in a busy healthcare setting. Ideal if you have 1–3 years of phlebotomy experience and want steady weekday hours and room to grow.

(Note: The other Pride Health posting is a duplicate of this same Phlebotomist II role.)

Employer: Life Care Centers of America

Location: Coeur d'Alene, ID

Coeur d'Alene, ID Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Perfect if you’re currently enrolled in a State-approved CNA program or want to become a CNA. The facility offers a fully paid nursing assistant class plus employment while in school, with hands-on patient care under RN/LPN supervision.

Employer: Addus HomeCare

Location: Coeur d'Alene, ID

Coeur d'Alene, ID Type: Part-time (flexible; some roles may offer full-time hours)

(flexible; some roles may offer full-time hours) Pay: Up to $20/hour

Entry-level home care role helping clients with personal care, light housekeeping, meals, and rides to appointments. Offers daily pay for select positions, medical/dental/vision, paid travel time between clients, PPE provided, and flexible scheduling.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers have similar roles they don’t always list in one place.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.