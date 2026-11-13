The exterior of the Idaho Statehouse as seen on Jan. 14, 2026, in Boise. (Photo by Pat Sutphin for the Idaho Capital Sun)

Editor’s note: This story was updated at 4:03 p.m. to include additional names sent to the governor to fill the vacancy.

Idaho Gov. Brad Little on Friday announced he appointed a longtime federal agriculture official to fill a vacancy for a state House seat in rural southwest Idaho.

The governor named Kimberly Royer, who lives in Cambridge, to fill a Legislative District 9 House seat being left vacant by John Shirts, who recently stepped down after he was named by the Trump administration as Idaho’s top federal prosecutor.

Royer will fill the seat until at least the end of the month, when Shirts’ current term as a state representative ends.

It’s not immediately clear if Royer will fill Shirts’ upcoming term. He ran unopposed for his legislative seat in the Nov. 3 general election. Shirts resigned from the Legislature on Oct. 17, the governor’s spokesperson, Emily Callihan, told the Idaho Capital Sun in a text message. For a new appointment, Shirts would need to resign from his new term, Callihan said.

“I am honored by the opportunity to serve the people of Idaho in the Legislature,” Royer said in a written statement. “My years working alongside Idaho farmers and ranchers, serving on state boards, and being part of a rural community have given me a deep appreciation for the challenges and opportunities facing our state. I look forward to listening to the people I represent, working with my fellow legislators, and making decisions that keep Idaho strong for future generations.”

Royer recently retired from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency, where she worked for 25 years, the governor’s office says. The office says she has also served in state government roles — as a governor-appointed member to the Idaho Sheep and Goat Health Board, and as chair of the Idaho Animal Damage Control Board, which prevents and controls damage caused by predatory animals and pests.

Royer co-owns and operates a family farm and ranch, Dixie Creek Ranch LLC.

Under state law, the governor can pick from a list of three names submitted to him by local officials of the same party of the outgoing incumbent. The other two names submitted, according to the governor’s office, were Lyndon Haines and Jeff Williams.

SUBSCRIBE: GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX.