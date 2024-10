Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests hiring wildland firefighters for 2025

Duty locations are spread throughout the forests’ four million acres, including White Bird, Elk City, Grangeville, Kooskia, Orofino and Potlatch. (Getty Images)

The Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests is accepting applications for a variety of temporary-seasonal wildland firefighting positions across the forests for 2025.

On Thursday, the agency opened its application portal for a variety of positions, including positions on hand crews, engine crews, helicopter crews, wildland fire use modules, smokejumper crews and fire lookouts.

According to a press release from the agency, some of the duties of wildland firefighters include using aircraft to drop water on an incident, running chainsaws and other mechanical equipment to reduce susceptible fuels, running hoses from engines to get water closer to a fire, and constructing lines with hand tools.

Fire lookouts also serve as the eyes and ears for firefighting resources, as they are often the first people to see smoke from a wildfire and to call the fire into dispatch centers.

The application portal closes Nov. 6. To apply, go on to USAJobs.gov and search the announcement number, found online, of the position you are interested in.

For questions about positions, contact the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest Fire Information Line at 208-935-6134.

