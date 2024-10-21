Idaho has a reputation for secure, transparent elections. This bill would help keep it that way.

Bonneville County residents take part in the voting process during the May 21, 2024, primary election at The Waterfront Event Center in Idaho Falls. (Pat Sutphin for the Idaho Capital Sun)

In the realm of constitutional law, where I study and teach, it’s commonly said that the right to vote is preservative of all other rights. While the right to vote is undoubtedly critical, faith in the voting process is just as vital. If the public believes the voting process was compromised or otherwise insecure, then the right to vote is itself lost.

Thankfully, Idaho has a strong reputation for secure, transparent and efficient elections. Our voting system in Idaho was built with the mission to provide Idahoans full confidence in our elections. This security isn’t an accident. It has been made possible through hard work of election officials, state leadership, federal partnerships and necessary Congressional funding.

Idaho’s Sectary of State Phil McGrane, county clerks and election officials across the state have implemented systems that enable Idaho voters to feel confident when casting their ballot.

In our state, we operate on an analog voting system, which requires all voters to cast their ballot on a physical piece of paper. This process offers a verifiable paper trail.

Additionally, Idaho conducts audits in randomly selected locations to verify election results, a process that requires cross-checking electronic tallies with the paper ballots. Additionally, Idaho’s Secretary of State’s office has prioritized cybersecurity by partnering with federal agencies such as the Department of Homeland Security and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency to secure election systems. These partnerships include regular security assessments, training and sharing of best practices for preventing cyberattacks.

In an election year as contentious and critical as the one we’re in, voters deserve to feel certain that their voice is being heard, captured and appropriately tallied to elections at the local, state and federal level. These redundancies and processes ensure that our leadership are elected honestly, transparently and without the taint of domestic or foreign interference.

Unsurprisingly, having secure election systems requires funding. Each year, United States Congress appropriates funding to the states for election infrastructure. It is vital funding for election security. Recently, the United States Senate Appropriations Committee advanced $75 million of this funding to support election infrastructure across the U.S., some of which is allocated to Idaho and our election infrastructure here at home.

As technology evolves and new challenges emerge in securing elections, the Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Services and General Government appropriations bill could help keep elections safe and strong in Idaho.

These resources could provide important training for election officials, ensuring they are well-prepared to navigate the complexities of today’s election landscape. This funding also presents the opportunity to further support the hardworking election workers on the front lines of our democracy, providing them with the infrastructure support to continue maintaining secure polling places, keep accurate records, and ensure the integrity of ballots and voting machines.

In a time when the work of election officials has grown more complex, federal resources can help provide additional tools to meet these demands. The recommended $75 million would help ensure Idaho continues to lead the way in fair, transparent and secure elections.

