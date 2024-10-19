Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Idaho Capital Sun

    70% of Washington public school students now have access to free meals

    By Grace Deng,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vSpjI_0wDQfkvx00

    The Legislature has gradually increased Washington’s free school meal program over the past four years. (Getty Images)

    This story originally published in the Washington State Standard on Oct. 16.

    Nearly 800,000 kids are eating free meals in school after the Legislature expanded access — but the state will need to come up with more money if it wants to continue the program.

    That’s according to the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction, which announced on Tuesday that 70% of Washington’s kids now have access to school meals at no cost to students or families.

    But the state underestimated how many students would participate — leading Superintendent Chris Reykdal to request an additional $17.6 million a year in the 2025-2027 budget cycle to continue feeding this many kids.

    The office’s request says that the gap in funding can also be attributed to adjustments in how much the federal government reimburses for its free meal program and an increase in students who meet the income requirements. About 50.1% of students are designated as low-income this year, up from 46.8% in the 2019-2020 school year.

    “As we all battle rising inflation and our budgets getting tighter, these programs provide much needed financial relief to families statewide,” Reykdal said.

    Hungry students are more likely to have attention and behavioral issues, face academic challenges and develop poor eating habits.

    SUBSCRIBE: GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

    The Legislature has gradually increased Washington’s free school meal program over the past four years, an effort spearheaded by state Rep. Marcus Riccelli, D-Spokane.

    Under Riccelli’s House Bill 1238 , passed in 2023, if at least 40% of a school’s population was eligible for the federal free and reduced meal program, then the school had to provide the meals at no charge to any student who requests a breakfast, lunch or both. The new rules took effect in the 2023-2024 school year.

    Beginning in the current school year, the program expanded to schools where at least 30% of the population is eligible for the federal meals program.

    According to the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction, the number of lunches served at Washington schools operating the new free meal program increased 32% from the previous year, and the number of breakfasts served increased 50%.

    In the 2024-2025 school year, 1,523 schools are serving free meals to all students who requested one — up from 1,269 in the 2023-2024 school year.

    Riccelli tried to pass a universal free school meals bill during the 2024 legislative session , but the state determined it would cost too much at about $115 million a year, Riccelli told the Standard in February.

    Washington State Standard is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Washington State Standard maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Bill Lucia for questions: info@washingtonstatestandard.com . Follow Washington State Standard on Facebook and X .

    SUPPORT: YOU MAKE OUR WORK POSSIBLE

    Comments / 10
    Add a Comment
    Michael Curran
    20h ago
    What do you mean 70%? What is crippling a 100% participation?
    Independentwoman
    1d ago
    that's because a percentage of the population qualifies because of their income
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post27 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post18 days ago
    7 dead, 8 injured after Sapelo dock collapse
    The Current GA2 hours ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz26 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz18 days ago
    Major California retailer raises minimum wage to $19.25
    The HD Post10 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Mail ballots flow in as voter registration deadline nears
    Jacksonville Today17 days ago
    Class action filed against Neutrogena for falsely advertising makeup wipes as plant-based
    The HD Post2 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz27 days ago
    Desis Overwhelmingly Support Kamala Harris In Battleground States, Poll Shows
    India Currents2 hours ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today17 days ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria4 days ago
    Residents of migrant gang-occupied Aurora apartments still living in 'squalor,' advocacy group says
    David Heitz5 days ago
    California Man Sentenced to 7 Years for $23.1 Million Fraudulent Investment
    Tysonomo Multimedia1 day ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune4 days ago
    Opinion: A modified 'hobo code' for homeless Denverites
    David Heitz29 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Denver food stamp fraud: National problem as reimbursement ends
    David Heitz26 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune15 days ago
    25 homeless people will get a path into housing under Jacksonville program
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Opinion: Holiday lights or homeless income: How should Denver spend $2.1 million?
    David Heitz16 days ago
    Overdose deaths are down nationally, but up in many Western states
    Idaho Capital Sun3 days ago
    The River: Great Flood of 1937, recounted aboard BB Riverboat Belle of Cincinnati in 2018
    Northern Kentucky Tribune1 day ago
    Fire engulfs St. Albans ticket booth after Friday football game
    Michael Ramsburg2 days ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker8 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy