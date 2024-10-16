Open in App
    Idaho’s health insurance exchange is open for new enrollment, policy changes

    By Kyle Pfannenstiel,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Pb2G7_0w8qSGL600

    Idahoans can now enroll in health and dental insurance through Idaho’s health care exchange, Your Health Idaho, for policies in 2025. (Getty Images)

    Idaho’s health and dental insurance exchange that offers tax credits to Idahoans based on their income began open enrollment Tuesday.

    Your Health Idaho’s open enrollment started Oct. 15, and lasts until midnight Dec. 16. That’s when people can newly enroll in insurance plans or modify their existing coverage.

    Insurance coverage for people who select plans during open enrollment starts Jan. 1, 2025. Idahoans already enrolled in insurance through Your Health Idaho are automatically renewed.

    Outside of the once-a-year open enrollment period, only people who experience what insurers call a qualifying life event — such as losing insurance coverage, moving, having a baby or getting married — can enroll in policies on the exchange.

    Your Health Idaho says enrolling is easier than ever now, thanks to customer experience improvements and self-service tools.

    Are you eligible for a tax credit for insurance? Is your employer-sponsored coverage affordable?

    Visit Your Health Idaho’s website to find one application that lets people apply for insurance and receive an estimated tax credit, which could reduce or eliminate monthly premiums.

    Your Health Idaho also has a tool to determine whether health insurance sponsored by employers is affordable — for the employee and their families.

    About nine in 10 Your Health Idaho enrollees get a tax credit, according to a news release. Cost-sharing reductions, only available on silver Your Health Idaho Plans, can also lower how much people pay for health care through co-pays, deductibles, and out-of-pocket maximums.

    “While the cost of medical treatments and services continues to drive premium increases, tax credits are designed to lessen the financial impact on consumers. Idahoans may even see their premium costs go down in some areas,“ Your Health Idaho Executive Director Pat Kelly said in the release.

    Your Health Idaho recommends getting help from certified agents, brokers

    Certified agents or brokers can be found online across Idaho. They help ensure that Idahoans pick the best plan for themselves and their families and maximize possible savings, the release said. For free, they can help answer questions and navigate applications, the release said.

    “We recommend that Idahoans who aren’t sure where to start work with a certified agent or broker who can walk them through the application and plan selection. These experts will ensure they receive the correct tax credit amount and other savings they may qualify for, and their help is available at no cost to consumers,” Kelly said in the release.

    Your Health Idaho features 13 insurance carriers that offer 149 medical plans and 24 dental plans, the news release said. Each county has at least four insurance carriers, but most have more, the release said.

