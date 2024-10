This U.S. Senate program is offering two Idaho highschoolers a trip to D.C., college scholarship

The White House South Lawn in Washington, D.C. (Getty Images)

Two Idaho high school juniors or seniors have the chance to spend a week in Washington, D.C., to learn about public service careers through the U.S. Senate Youth Program.

The program is accepting two student leaders from each state, the District of Columbia and the Department of Defense Education Activity to visit Washington, D.C., in March 2025 and hear from senators, cabinet members, officials from the departments of State and Defense and directors of other federal agencies, according to a press release from the Idaho Department of Education. They could also participate in meetings with the president and a justice of the U.S. Supreme Court if time allows.

All transportation, hotel and meal expenses will be provided by the Hearst Foundations, and students will receive a $10,000 college scholarship.

“Watching Idaho’s young people transform into the leaders of tomorrow is always a privilege, and I hope that civics-minded high schoolers will take advantage of this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield said in the press release. “I’m eager to see what this year’s applicants have to offer.”

Last year, Idaho selected high school senior Alyson Reed from North Gem High School in Bancroft and junior AnnMarie Wolfley from Snake River High School in Blackfoot for the honor.

To be eligible, students must be actively involved in qualified leadership positions, enrolled in high school and living in the state that they will represent for the entire 2024-25 academic year. The deadline to apply is Oct. 11.

To learn more about the program and how to qualify, visit the U.S. Senate Youth Program website. To apply, visit the Idaho Department of Education’s application form .

SUBSCRIBE: GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX