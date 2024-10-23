Open in App
    • Idaho Business Review

    This Idaho school was recognized for setting a world record in software certification

    By Marc Lutz,

    2 days ago

    Have a modeling problem? More than likely, an Idaho school’s graduates can solve it.

    Recently, Dassault Systmes , an international software company, recognized the University of Idaho College of Engineering in Moscow for graduating more Certified SolidWorks Experts (CSWE) computer-aided design professionals than other schools, setting a world record.

    The school has graduated 84 professionals with the certification out of 7,800 across the globe.

    “SolidWorks certification is the benchmark to measure knowledge and competency, establishing an industry standard by which professionals are evaluated through a fair, comprehensive test of mechanical design and design validation knowledge,” said Marie Planchard, 3DExperience Works early engagement strategic planning senior expert, in a release. “University of Idaho infuses SolidWorks expertise into its academic curriculum at all levels, and its graduates create new innovations that continue to make a difference in people’s lives.”

    The SolidWorks software is used by U of I students as early as their first year, allowing them to use it for design and problem-solving methodologies for modeling requirements, to develop concepts and create prototypes, the school stated.

    Around 8 million design and engineering professionals use the software in the world.

    “Engineers with computer-aided design skills bridge the gap between concept and production,” said Joel Perry, mechanical engineering associate professor. “For over a decade, University of Idaho has focused significant time and resources on building engineering degree programs that integrate conceptual and hands-on skills to promote quality and efficiency in the design process.”

    Perry added that the skills students learn through U of I’s programs are “highly valued by industry partners and set our students up for incredible job opportunities after graduation.”

    One such student was able to learn what he knew through an internship at Idaho National Laboratory.

    “I was consistently called upon to utilize my SolidWorks expertise in my internship with Idaho National Laboratory,” said Keenan Bryan, a graduate from the school. “With SolidWorks certification your skill sets are known and recognized for the ability to find solutions faster and streamline the design process.”

