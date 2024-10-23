Open in App
    Nampa school launches campaign to expand training to fill shortage of nurses

    By Marc Lutz,

    2 days ago

    Another school is working to bring more nurses to the workforce to help meet the shortage in the health care industry.

    Northwest Nazarene University in Nampa is launching a campaign to expand its nursing program. The campaign, titled We CARE, seeks to raise $15 million to remodel existing facilities and construct new facilities, giving the school the ability to train more nursing students.

    The school touts its nursing program as being “renowned for producing graduates who not only excel in their professional skills but also embody a deep commitment to compassionate, patient-centered care.”

    “Our nursing grads not only provide excellent clinical care, but they also possess an enhanced ability to care for the whole person,” said Joel Pearsall, president of NNU.

    Because of the limitations of the current school facilities, NNU stated that it has created a “bottleneck” in the program, keeping qualified candidates from being accepted into the program. Those who are accepted and graduate are often lauded for “superior clinical knowledge,” the school stated.

    “NNU nursing graduates demonstrate superior clinical knowledge and critical thinking,” said Travis Leach, chief operating officer of St. Luke’s Hospital at Home. “This is vital to the ever-changing and complex health care landscape.”

    Those wishing to contribute to the We CARE campaign can visit NNU.EDU/WeCARE or contact Kelli Lindley, vice president of external relations at 208-467-8017.

