    This area of Meridian to get new industrial park

    By Marc Lutz,

    2 days ago

    Located just east of an area seeing heavy commercial development and near the Meridian transfer station, an industrial project that started in July is taking advantage of nearby interstate and rail access.

    Adler Industrial , Brighton Corporation and SCS Development partnered to create “a premier Class A industrial park,” strategically built near the Ten Mile Road and Interstate 84 interchange.

    The project is located on Franklin Road and Benchmark Way and will feature up to three state-of-the-art “flex” buildings. Project partners stated that the park is in response to demand for “centrally located, flexible industrial spaces.”

    The partners believe the location will attract companies that are looking to either establish or expand operations but in an area with easy access that is up and coming.

    Michael Adler, CEO of Adler Industrial, believes the collaboration between his company and the others will help attract the ideal clients.

    “We are incredibly excited to join forces with Brighton Corporation and SCS, two of Idaho’s most respected and long-standing companies,” he said. “With their exceptional property and our talented development and construction teams, we’re eager to create flex spaces that not only meet the functional needs of our clients but also add lasting value and beauty to the region.”

    Jon Wardle, president of Brighton stated that he believes the industrial park will have positive economic impacts on the steadily growing corridor.

    “By developing these modern, versatile industrial spaces, we’re helping local businesses grow while enhancing the infrastructure of our community,” he said. “We look forward to working with Adler Industrial and Adler Industrial Construction on this project and anticipate many future collaborations.”

