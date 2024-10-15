Treasure Valley city seeks to remove barriers to affordable housing through funding

Funding has long been a barrier to affordable housing in the Treasure Valley, and one city is applying for funds to help establish a solution to remove that barrier.



The City of Boise announced it is applying for up to $6.5 million from the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Pathways Removing Obstacles Housing program.



The funding would go toward opportunities to fund development and preservation of affordable housing throughout Boise. According to a release from the city, the funds would seed a revolving loan fund which would provide loans to developments focused on affordable housing or preservation projects. Loan payments would be cycled back into the fund to allow for future community investments.



“We remain steadfast in our efforts to ensure that all Boiseans have safe, affordable housing,” said Mayor Lauren McLean. “This grant will allow us to break down barriers to developing and preserving affordable housing and accelerate our work to invest in affordable housing.”



In 2023, Boise applied for the first-round competitive application process by HUD in which 175 applications were received, vying for $85 million across 19 states and the District of Columbia. Though Boise was not selected in the first round, it is throwing its hat in the ring for round two, which has $100 million available through the Community Development Block Grant framework.

