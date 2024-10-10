Open in App
    • Idaho Business Review

    State workers' comp rates down for eighth year in a row

    By Marc Lutz,

    2 days ago

    Starting on Jan. 1, 2025, employers can look forward to a little bit of relief with the new year.

    The Idaho Department of Insurance reported that Workers’ Compensations rates will decrease, making it the eighth consecutive year the rates have fallen.

    According to the department, it has reviewed and accepted the National Council on Compensation Insurance (NCCI) rate filing, which shows an overall average 6.7% reduction to workers’ comp.

    The NCCI’s recommendation, the DOI stated, is based on the volume and utilization of claims, workforce, wages and any changes in rules or legislation. DOI also stated that, with its acceptance of the reduction, workers’ comp “insurers can now either adopt the NCCI rates without modification or propose to the [DOI’s] review an adjustment from NCCI’s rates.”

    Workers’ compensation insurance is purchased through an insurance company and covers medical expenses that could occur due to workplace injuries. The insurance is also meant to wage replacement benefits for workers who lose out on pay due to not being able to work. The insurance has the additional benefit of protecting employers from litigation due to workplace injuries.

    “This is another significant decrease to workers’ compensation rates,” said Dean Cameron, director of DOI. “Rates have been on a downward trend for 10 out of the past 11 years; eight of those years consecutively. The decrease in the 2025 workers’ compensation rates reflects continued improvement in our state’s projected claims costs and overall downward trend in frequency of claims.”

