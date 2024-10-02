Lamb Weston reports Q1 profits

EAGLE, Idaho (AP) EAGLE, Idaho (AP) Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $127.4 million.



The Eagle, Idaho-based company said it had profit of 88 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 73 cents per share.



The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 73 cents per share.



The frozen foods supplier posted revenue of $1.65 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.56 billion.



Lamb Weston expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.15 to $4.35 per share, with revenue in the range of $6.6 billion to $6.8 billion.



This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LW

Copyright © 2024 BridgeTower Media. All Rights Reserved.

For top headlines, breaking news and more, visit idahobusinessreview.com or sign up for our newsletter .