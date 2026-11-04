⚠️ Idabel Thanksgiving trash schedule changes for 2026

🚧 Thanksgiving trash pickup changes and office closure

On Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 26, 2026, City of Idabel offices will be closed for the holiday.

Residential trash pickup will run early that week:

Tuesday route will be picked up on Monday

route will be picked up on Wednesday route will be picked up on Tuesday

route will be picked up on Thursday route will be picked up on Wednesday

If you normally have trash picked up on Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday, put your carts out one day earlier than usual for that week.