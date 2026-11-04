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Idabel
⚠️ Idabel Thanksgiving trash schedule changes for 2026
3 days ago
🚧 Thanksgiving trash pickup changes and office closure
On Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 26, 2026, City of Idabel offices will be closed for the holiday.
Residential trash pickup will run early that week:
- Tuesday route will be picked up on Monday
- Wednesday route will be picked up on Tuesday
- Thursday route will be picked up on Wednesday
If you normally have trash picked up on Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday, put your carts out one day earlier than usual for that week.
More Info: Thanksgiving > City of Idabel, Oklahoma > Home
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