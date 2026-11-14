



By Dan Schlossberg

The Arizona Fall League is a place for MLB to experiment with rules changes. Photo by Arizona Fall League

Is anybody paying attention to the Arizona Fall League?

A place for experiments of all kinds, its latest is a real head-wringer: outfielders are restricted to a new rule that tells them where they can’t play.

As a result, balls that would normally be caught are falling for doubles and triples.

Ostensibly designed to boost the offense, the off-the-rails rule is a derivation of the where-infielders-can-play mandate that has made it to the majors.

If Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig were alive today, would they even recognize The Grand Old Game?

At Salt River Fields, an AFL stadium, runs were up 34 per cent, averaging 15.9 per game, earlier this fall.

The experiment mandates “starting zones” that force outfielders to stay within marked areas of left, center, and right before any pitch is thrown. It also keeps corner outfielders to play more shallow (about 250 feet compared against the big-league average of 296) and closer to the foul lines — regardless of a hitter’s tendencies.

Tracking systems monitor the outfielders and a video display board warns them (with a red X) if they are playing incorrectly. A green 0 means “okay.”

Here’s a bright-red zero — 0 — for the whole damn idea.

HtP weekend editor Dan Schlossberg of Fair Lawn, NJ never had to cope with positioning rules during his days as a good-hit, no-field amateur ballplayer. He has since decided to concentrate on covering baseball for The Associated Press, forbes.com, SABR, Latino Sports, USA TODAY Sports Weekly, Sports Collectors Digest, Memories & Dreams, Baseball Digest, Baseball Illustrated, Bill Mazeroski’s Baseball, and the official All-Star Game and World Series programs. His email is ballauthor@gmail.com.



