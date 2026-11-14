By Dan Schlossberg

Rob Manfred faces the mother of all labor disputes. Photo by Reuters

During the eight long years that Iran fought Iraq, I wanted them both to lose.

That is the same way I feel about the latest dispute between the owners and the players of Major League Baseball.

That have billions at their disposal but would rather squander whatever good will they have with the public than surrender a single penny.

Or a single point.

The three other major sports — football, basketball, and hockey — all have a salary cap.

Baseball should have one too. Player salaries have been on a runaway spiral ever since Marvin Miller showed up and seized the reins of the Players Association.

The minimum salary is already $780,000 and the average salary is $5.34 million. The pampered players also get meal money, travel and hotel expenses, and a four-month annual vacation also known as the “off-season.”

Teachers don’t make that much in a lifetime. Neither do astronauts, nuclear scientists, or presidents. Never mind the benefits.

As in any business, ownership is in the business of making profits. But not all owners are equal, just as not all players are equal.

The problem in these negotiations is that each side is led by the same guys who wasted four months of 2021-22, cutting short spring training, killing the winter meetings, and putting the entire ‘22 season in jeopardy.

Come Dec. 1, the same scenario will play out again.

If the owners and players really wanted to save the sport, they should bring in new blood. Bruce Meyer, interim head of the Players Association, is a hard-liner obviously willing to dig in his heels. In the opposite corner is Rob Manfred, an unpopular Commissioner two years away from retirement.

Why not bring in the best and brightest of minds who want to restore baseball as a sport rather than a business? People like George Will, Bob Costas, Bill Clinton, Reggie Jackson, and a bunch of others inside and outside of baseball should be able to hammer something out that makes sense (and cents) to both sides.

George W. Bush wanted to be Baseball Commissioner and almost certainly would have done a better job than he did as President or Governor. Now’s the time to shine, George.

Beyond the proposed salary cap and floor, there are so many things that should be part of the new Basic Agreement.

For starters, kill some of the ridiculous rules like the Manfred Man — the practice of starting every half-inning of overtime games with an automatic runner at second base.

If that rule were so clever, why is it precluded from the playoffs?

Baseball also needs to play its All-Star Game on a weekend, schedule weekend World Series games during the day, end inter-league play, reduce the endless post-season, and start all showcase games at least an hour earlier.

The owners have already offered to keep the current Basic Agreement in force through 2027 — giving the parties another year to talk.

At the same time, MLB issued warnings to players and owners that they could attend each other’s weddings but could not talk baseball. How is it going to monitor that?

To those of us that are baseball purists — with no interest in any other sport — we dread the advent of the nuclear winter the billionaire owners and millionaire players are foisting on us.

There’s got to be a better way.

Manfred used to boast that there were no work stoppages on his watch. Now he’s about to preside over the potential death of America’s national pastime.

Say it ain’t so, Joe.

HtP weekend editor Dan Schlossberg of Fair Lawn, NJ is a baseball purist. He’s been covering the game for more than 50 years, writing for such publications as Baseball Digest, The Sporting News, The Official All-Star Game Program, and USA TODAY Sports Weekly. His email is ballauthor@gmail.com.



