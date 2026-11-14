



By Dan Schlossberg

Reggie Jackson hits a home run during his playing days at Yankee Stadium. Photo by Jim Accordino

Reggie Jackson is a Hall of Famer in more ways than one.

When Palestinian protestors threatened a bicycle boycott of businesses near Jackson’s hometown of Wyncote, PA he rose to the defense of his former Jewish neighbors.

Citing data from the Anti-Defamation League, the former slugger compared the current wave of anti-Semitism with the racial bigotry he felt growing up in the heavily-Jewish Philadelphia suburb.

Posting on X a day before the planned bicycle boycott, he cited ADL data that noted 465 anti-Semitic incidents in Pennsylvania over the course of 2024, including 189 in Philadelphia and 51 in nearby Montgomery County, where Wyncote is located.

“This is not an abstract concern,” Jackson wrote, adding that it made him “angry and ashamed to see hatred tolerated there.”

Jackson, a World Series hero for both the Yankees and Athletics, also brought up ADL reports that a majority of Jewish Americans are concerned about anti-Semitism and even their personal safety.

According to Jackson, who hit 563 home runs over a 21-year career that stretched from 1967-87, “Hateful expression harms more than its immediate target. A research review also found that exposure to hate is associated with worse psychological well-being, more negative stereotypes, and less trust between groups.”

Jackson recalled seeing separate rest rooms and water fountains, plus signs that said blacks could be refused service in restaurants, not only during spring training in the American South but also in several major and minor-league cities.

He began his professional career in Birmingham, AL in 1967 when the city was still in the grip of Jim Crow laws.

“I remember what that hatred looked and felt like,” he noted. “We cannot accept it in any form, directed at any people.”

Jackson called for local leaders and elected officials to stand up to protest and condemn anti-Semitism. Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, who is Jewish himself, joined with Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker, who is black, to blast the concept and organizers of the proposed bike boycott.

“Leaders should speak plainly and consistently,” he said. “Anti-Semitism and hate have no place in our communities.”

In response to the boycott, designed to coincide with the anniversary of the 1938 Kristalnacht pogrom in Nazi Germany, hordes of patrons from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and surrounding states flocked to Philly to show their support by dining at the restaurants on the “hit list” of the boycotters.

Anti-Semitism has been an issue in baseball since Hank Greenberg, an earlier Hall of Famer, broke into the big leagues with the 1930 Detroit Tigers.

Anti-Semitism was also an issue in the recent U.S. midterm elections.

The author of 43 baseball books, HtP weekend editor Dan Schlossberg of Fair Lawn, NJ covers baseball for Lucas Communications, Here’s the Pitch, USA TODAY Sports Weekly, Sports Collectors Digest, and many other outlets. His email is ballauthor@gmail.com.



