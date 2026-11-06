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Iberia Parish
🚧 Weekday lane closure on US 90 Eastbound in Iberia Parish
8 days ago
🚧 Weekday lane closure on US 90 Eastbound in Iberia Parish
The inside lane of US 90 Eastbound between Darnall Road and LA 85 in Iberia Parish will be closed on weekdays only from Monday, November 2 through Friday, November 20, 2026, weather permitting.
This closure is to let crews build a detour road.
Key details:
- Location: US 90 Eastbound, Darnall Rd. to LA 85
- When: Weekdays, Nov. 2–Nov. 20, 2026
- Traffic: Inside lane closed; no official detour in place
- Emergency vehicles can get through but may face delays
If you drive this stretch, plan for possible slowdowns and use extra caution around workers and equipment.
More Info: https://wwwapps.dotd.la.gov/administration/announc...
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