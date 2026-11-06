undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Iberia Parish
🚧 Nov 12 intermittent lane closures on US 90 in Iberia Parish
8 days ago
🚧 Intermittent lane closures on US 90 in Iberia Parish
US 90 Eastbound and Westbound from 1.5 miles northwest of LA 668 (Canal Street) to LA 668 (Canal Street) in Iberia Parish will have intermittent lane closures on Thursday, November 12, from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., weather permitting.
Crews will be doing roadway investigations in this area.
There are no vehicle restrictions, and emergency vehicles will have access, but delays are possible.
If you drive this stretch of US 90:
- Plan for possible slowdowns and brief lane closures
- Watch for workers and equipment in the roadway
- Drive with extra caution through the work zone
More Info: https://wwwapps.dotd.la.gov/administration/announc...
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.