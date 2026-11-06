🚧 Nov 12 intermittent lane closures on US 90 in Iberia Parish

🚧 Intermittent lane closures on US 90 in Iberia Parish

US 90 Eastbound and Westbound from 1.5 miles northwest of LA 668 (Canal Street) to LA 668 (Canal Street) in Iberia Parish will have intermittent lane closures on Thursday, November 12, from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., weather permitting.

Crews will be doing roadway investigations in this area.

There are no vehicle restrictions, and emergency vehicles will have access, but delays are possible.

If you drive this stretch of US 90: