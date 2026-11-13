Meet (and adopt) Blaze, RASKC’s Pet of the Week:

Blaze is an 11-year-old male Belgian Tervuren mix who is looking for his forever family. Blaze was brought into RASKC as a stray and his owners surrendered him on July 17, 2026, when they learned of his whereabouts.

Blaze is an older guy who goes with the flow. He is very fluffy and affectionate but is also good at doing his own thing if he has a routine. He loves to sit near his people and watch the world go by. Blaze is potty trained and enjoys leisurely walks.

Blaze spent some time in a foster home and this is what they said about him:

“Blaze is quiet, leash-trained and very food motivated. He is low-keyed with other dogs and is shy when meeting new people. In spite of his age, Blaze can be quick on his feet and still likes to play with toys. He enjoys being outdoors and taking long car rides. When given the chance, Blaze loves a good roll in the grass on his back! Although hearing impaired, he responds to loud noises and hand gestures. He is most at ease in a quiet household where he receives gentle pets.”

Blaze is 66 pounds and a bit overweight so could benefit from losing a few pounds. He is neutered, current on vaccinations, and microchipped! His adoption comes with many benefits in addition to the love and snuggles he will give, including a King County pet license (if applicable) and a $40 credit for training through Rover.

As Pet of the Week, Blaze’s adoption fee has been reduced.

If you are looking for a playful older guy to join your family, Blaze may be the one for you! Blaze is currently staying in a foster home. To learn more about Blaze and how to meet him, complete a foster adoption interest form on RASKC’s website.

You can find out more about Blaze and all the other amazing pets looking for forever homes at: