King County Flood District reminds residents of free sandbag program to help protect homes, businesses

It’s flood season again, and as El Niño threatens devastating king tides this season, the King County Flood Control District is reminding residents that sandbag materials are available free of charge to help protect homes, businesses, and property from potential flooding.

The free sandbag program is part of the King County Flood Control District’s ongoing commitment to help residents “Be Flood Ready” by preparing for, responding to, and recovering from flood events.

Sandbag materials are available at multiple locations throughout King County, including in flood-prone areas along the Cedar, Duwamish, Green, Snoqualmie, Tolt, and White rivers. The King County Flood Control District provides information about the free program on its sandbag distribution webpage.

“Being prepared for flooding is the best way to keep you, your loved ones, pets, and property safe,” said King County Flood Control District Chair Reagan Dunn. “The King County Flood Control District invests in flood risk reduction projects across the county, and we provide residents with information and tools they can use to help protect their homes and businesses. The free sandbag program is one way we are helping to keep our communities safe.”

The flood season in King County runs from October to April. This is when the county typically experiences the highest flood risks brought about by heavy rainfall, saturated soil, and rising river levels, which can combine to cause flooding. Flooding can be particularly challenging in areas near rivers.

Along the Duwamish River, king tides have the potential to increase flood risk. King tide is a commonly used, non-scientific term to describe the highest predicted tides of the year. Coastal communities should take precautions during king tides as they may cause local tidal flooding. When a king tide coincides with a heavy rain event, the flood risks can increase. This can be particularly challenging for the communities along the Duwamish River.

“Those living or working near the Duwamish River are encouraged to take advantage of the King County Flood Control District’s free sandbag program,” said King County Flood Control District Supervisor Teresa Mosqueda. “King tides are a natural phenomenon, but they are becoming larger as sea levels rise due to climate change. If it’s raining during a king tide, localized flooding can happen quickly in the neighborhoods along the Duwamish River. Getting sandbags now is an effective way to help protect your home or business before the king tides arrive this flood season.”

The King County Flood Control District relies on the University of Washington’s King Tides Calendar for the predicted king tides in the King County/Seattle area. The 2026–2027 King Tides are expected to occur on the following dates:

November 25-29, 2026

December 25-29, 2026

January 23-27, 2027

February 20-24, 2027

The King County Flood Control District’s Be Flood Ready webpage serves as a comprehensive, easy-to-understand flood preparedness guide that combines public safety information, emergency planning resources, flood insurance education, stewardship messages, and updates on the King County Flood Control District’s work. Flood preparedness is a shared responsibility, and residents are encouraged to take simple actions now to Be Flood Ready.