    Public comment period opens for Port of Seattle’s draft Environmental Assessment on Sustainable Airport Master Plan

    By Scott Schaefer,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d6R8R_0wFs6uEZ00

    The deadline to submit public comments for the Port of Seattle’s draft Environmental Assessment (EA) on the Sustainable Airport Master Plan (SAMP) is fast approaching, with the 45-day comment period set to close on Dec. 5, 2024.

    Community members are encouraged to review the draft and provide feedback on SEA’s plans for future development, which include significant projects such as a second terminal and expanded cargo facilities.

    Public input during this phase is crucial for shaping the final environmental decisions and aligning them with both sustainability goals and regional growth projections.

    The SAMP is a comprehensive assessment of proposed developments at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) aimed at accommodating regional growth and enhancing sustainability.

    The review focuses on evaluating the environmental impacts of 31 near-term projects, including a new terminal, expanded cargo facilities, and transportation infrastructure improvements.

    The review process, conducted under the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), invites public participation to ensure that all environmental considerations are addressed. The public comment period is a key component, providing the community with an opportunity to contribute feedback on the draft Environmental Assessment (EA) before the final decisions are made. For more details, visit the SAMP Environmental Review website.

    Feedback can be provided online, via email, by mail, or in person at four public meetings in November, listed below. Translation services and childcare will be available at all meetings.

    Public Meeting Dates:

    • Tuesday, Nov. 12, 6–8 p.m.:Wildwood Elementary School, Federal Way
    • Wednesday, Nov. 13, 6–8 p.m.: Mount Rainier High School, Des Moines
    • Thursday, Nov. 14, 6–8 p.m.: Highline High School, Burien
    • Saturday, Nov. 16, 10 a.m.–12 p.m.: McMicken Heights Elementary School, SeaTac

    Physical copies of the draft EA can be viewed at SEA Airport and local libraries. For more information or to submit a comment, visit the Port of Seattle website.

    Contact Information:

    • Mr. Steve Rybolt, Port of Seattle, Aviation Environment and Sustainability, P.O. Box 68727, Seattle, WA 98168

    For ongoing updates, sign up for the Sustainable Airport Master Plan notifications on the Port of Seattle’s website.

