Help your child breathe easier with King County’s Asthma Program

Managing asthma in children can be challenging, but King County’s Community Health Worker Asthma Program is here to help!

We offer free services for families with children aged 6 to 12 to reduce asthma triggers and provide valuable education.

Free Home or Virtual Visits

Our trained community health workers will visit your home or connect virtually to identify asthma triggers like dust mites, pet dander, or mold and provide personalized recommendations.

Asthma Trigger Reduction Supplies

We may offer free supplies such as mattress covers, HEPA air cleaners, vacuums, and safer cleaning products to create a healthier living environment for the whole family.

Paid Research Study

You might qualify for a paid research study on the impact of air filters on asthma, which would benefit your child’s health and contribute to critical research.

Requirements to participate

Live in King County

Have uncontrolled asthma

Be over the age of 5, though we are focusing on children ages 6-12

Ready to Join?

Fill out the form here:

bit.ly/KingCountyAsthmaProgram

Let’s improve childhood asthma management and community well-being together!

The program is funded by Washington’s Climate Commitment Act (CCA). More info at climate.wa.gov.

Ayude a su hijo a respirar mejor con el Programa de Asma del Condado de King

Manejar el asma en los niños puede ser un desafío, pero el Programa de Trabajadores Comunitarios de Salud del Condado de King está aquí para ayudar. ¡Ofrecemos servicios gratuitos para familias con niños de 6 a 12 años para reducir los desencadenantes del asma y proporcionar educación valiosa!

Visitas gratuitas a domicilio o virtuales

Nuestros trabajadores comunitarios de salud capacitados visitarán su hogar o se conectarán virtualmente para identificar desencadenantes del asma como ácaros del polvo, caspa de mascotas o moho, y proporcionar recomendaciones personalizadas.

Suministros para la reducción de causas del asma

Podemos ofrecer suministros gratuitos como fundas de colchón, purificadores de aire HEPA, aspiradoras y productos de limpieza más seguros para crear un ambiente más saludable para toda la familia.

Estudio de investigación pagado

Podría calificar para un estudio de investigación remunerado sobre el impacto de los filtros de aire en el asma, lo que beneficiaría la salud de su hijo y contribuiría a una investigación crítica.

Requisitos para participar

Vivir en el Condado de King

Tener asma no controlada

Tener más de 5 años, aunque nos enfocamos en niños de 6 a 12 años

¿Listo para inscribirse?

Complete el formulario aquí:

bit.ly/KingCountyAsthmaProgram

¡Mejoremos juntos el manejo del asma infantil y el bienestar de la comunidad!

Programa financiado por la Ley de Compromiso Climático de Washington (CCA).

Más información en climate.wa.gov.