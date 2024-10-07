Open in App
    Kent Police Officer arrests suspect, recovers stolen car near school Monday morning

    By Scott Schaefer,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zl3iQ_0vy15fJd00

    A Kent Police Department patrol officer recovered a stolen vehicle and arrested one suspect Monday morning, Oct. 7, 2024, after spotting the car during a routine patrol.

    At 9:44 a.m., Officer A. Munoz was patrolling near South 228th Street and Central Avenue South (map below) when he received an alert about a stolen 2012 Toyota Prius traveling southbound on Central Avenue. The car had been reported stolen in King County.

    Munoz quickly located the vehicle as it turned east onto James Street and initiated a traffic stop. The driver, a 39-year-old woman, pulled the car into the loading docks behind a school. Additional officers arrived to secure the area and ensure the arrest was conducted safely.

    The suspect, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was taken into custody without incident. After being read her Miranda rights, the woman told officers she had found the vehicle parked in Redmond and decided to take it, even though she did not know the owner. She claimed she did not believe she had stolen the car.

    The vehicle’s owner later explained that the car had been taken the previous Friday while it was left running with a child briefly outside to speak with a coach.

    “As the weather is begins to turn colder, this is a great time for the annual reminder to not leave your vehicles unoccupied while they are warming up, and to never leave them for just a second when they are running and/or keys or key fobs are inside,” police said. “It’s really tempting sometimes, but just don’t do it.”

    “Great proactive police work by Officer Munoz!” the department added.

    Comments / 1
    Michael Ranetta
    1d ago
    great job Kent PD Officer 💪👍
