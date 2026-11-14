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📅 Free kids’ Native American storytelling Nov 17–19
📅 Free kids’ storytelling & craft for Native American Heritage Month
Bring the kids to the Hyrum museum for a special Back-in-Time activity, “Native Americans and a New Nation,” with storytelling and a fun craft.
Dates & time: November 17, 18, & 19, 2026 at 1:00 pm each day
Location: Hyrum Museum, 50 West Main Street, Hyrum, UT 84319
The program honors National Native American Heritage Month and is designed for children, but all ages are welcome.
All museum events are free and open to everyone, but sign-up is encouraged to save your spot.
Perfect low-cost afternoon outing if you’re looking for something meaningful and educational to do with kids after lunch.
More Info: Calendar • Back-in-Time: Native Americans and a Ne...
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