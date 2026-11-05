undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🎁 Community Freebies in Hyde Park — Cozy Home Finds & More
Hyde Park neighbors are sharing some lovely free items this week. Most of these are near Greenfields with easy pickup after 10 am.
Shawl (Hyde Park, near Greenfields)
- Item: Hand-crocheted shawl
- Condition: Clean, soft, never worn
- Size: About 45 x 45 x 50 inches
- Location: Town of Hyde Park, Dutchess County, New York (near Greenfields)
- Details: Made in the late 70s. Classic, cozy piece. Any day pickup after 10 am, easy pickup.
- Source: trashnothing.com
👉 See this item on trashnothing
Standing Bed Trays (Hyde Park, near Greenfields)
- Item: Standing bed trays (take one or both)
- Material: Light wood with folding legs
- Condition: Good condition
- Location: Town of Hyde Park, Dutchess County, New York (near Greenfields)
- Details: Handy for breakfast in bed, laptops, or crafts. Any day pickup after 10 am, easy pickup.
- Source: trashnothing.com
👉 See this item on trashnothing
Christmas Sleigh (Hyde Park, near Greenfields)
- Item: Christmas sleigh decor
- Condition: Good condition
- Location: Town of Hyde Park, Dutchess County, New York (near Greenfields)
- Details: CD in the photo is just to show size. Nice holiday decoration. Any day pickup after 10 am, easy pickup.
- Source: trashnothing.com
👉 See this item on trashnothing
Large Bird Picture (Hyde Park, near Greenfields)
- Item: Large bird picture (wall art)
- Condition: Good condition
- Location: Town of Hyde Park, Dutchess County, New York (near Greenfields)
- Details: Nice piece for a living room, hallway, or office. Any day pickup after 10 am, easy pickup.
- Source: trashnothing.com
👉 See this item on trashnothing
Entertainment Center (Hyde Park, near Greenfields)
- Item: Entertainment center
- Color: Cherry wood color
- Condition: Good condition
- Location: Town of Hyde Park, Dutchess County, New York (near Greenfields)
- Details: Great for TV, media, or storage. You’ll likely need a vehicle and maybe help to lift. Any day pickup after 10 am, easy pickup.
- Source: trashnothing.com
👉 See this item on trashnothing
Guitar Magazines (Hyde Park, near Greenfields)
- Item: Guitar magazines
- Era: Mostly from the 1980s & 1990s
- Condition: Great shape
- Location: Town of Hyde Park, Dutchess County, New York (near Greenfields)
- Details: Perfect for music lovers and collectors. Any day pickup after 10 am, easy pickup.
- Source: trashnothing.com
👉 See this item on trashnothing
These free deals can go quickly, so if something catches your eye, click through, read the full post, and message the poster soon. Many are using a Fair Chance Policy, so you may still have a shot even if it’s been up for a bit.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.