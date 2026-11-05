🎁 Community Freebies in Hyde Park — Cozy Home Finds & More

Hyde Park neighbors are sharing some lovely free items this week. Most of these are near Greenfields with easy pickup after 10 am.

Item: Hand-crocheted shawl

Hand-crocheted Condition: Clean, soft, never worn

Size: About 45 x 45 x 50 inches

About Location: Town of Hyde Park, Dutchess County, New York (near Greenfields)

(near Greenfields) Details: Made in the late 70s. Classic, cozy piece. Any day pickup after 10 am , easy pickup.

Made in the late 70s. Classic, cozy piece. Any day pickup , easy pickup. Source: trashnothing.com

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Item: Standing bed trays (take one or both)

(take one or both) Material: Light wood with folding legs

with Condition: Good condition

Location: Town of Hyde Park, Dutchess County, New York (near Greenfields)

(near Greenfields) Details: Handy for breakfast in bed, laptops, or crafts. Any day pickup after 10 am , easy pickup.

Handy for breakfast in bed, laptops, or crafts. Any day pickup , easy pickup. Source: trashnothing.com

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Item: Christmas sleigh decor

decor Condition: Good condition

Location: Town of Hyde Park, Dutchess County, New York (near Greenfields)

(near Greenfields) Details: CD in the photo is just to show size. Nice holiday decoration. Any day pickup after 10 am , easy pickup.

CD in the photo is just to show size. Nice holiday decoration. Any day pickup , easy pickup. Source: trashnothing.com

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Item: Large bird picture (wall art)

(wall art) Condition: Good condition

Location: Town of Hyde Park, Dutchess County, New York (near Greenfields)

(near Greenfields) Details: Nice piece for a living room, hallway, or office. Any day pickup after 10 am , easy pickup.

Nice piece for a living room, hallway, or office. Any day pickup , easy pickup. Source: trashnothing.com

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Item: Entertainment center

Color: Cherry wood color

Condition: Good condition

Location: Town of Hyde Park, Dutchess County, New York (near Greenfields)

(near Greenfields) Details: Great for TV, media, or storage. You’ll likely need a vehicle and maybe help to lift. Any day pickup after 10 am , easy pickup.

Great for TV, media, or storage. You’ll likely need a vehicle and maybe help to lift. Any day pickup , easy pickup. Source: trashnothing.com

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Item: Guitar magazines

Era: Mostly from the 1980s & 1990s

Mostly from the Condition: Great shape

Location: Town of Hyde Park, Dutchess County, New York (near Greenfields)

(near Greenfields) Details: Perfect for music lovers and collectors. Any day pickup after 10 am , easy pickup.

Perfect for music lovers and collectors. Any day pickup , easy pickup. Source: trashnothing.com

👉 See this item on trashnothing

These free deals can go quickly, so if something catches your eye, click through, read the full post, and message the poster soon. Many are using a Fair Chance Policy, so you may still have a shot even if it’s been up for a bit.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.