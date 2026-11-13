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Ja’ Grill closes Harper Court restaurant after 11 years in Hyde Park
By Max Blaisdell, staff writer,10 days ago
Ja’ Grill, the Jamaican restaurant and bar that has anchored Harper Court since 2014, closed last week after 19 years in business. The restaurant, located at 1510 E. Harper Court, announced the closure in an Instagram post Oct. 28 and stayed open during regular hours through its final week. When the Herald visited on closing night, the restaurant was jam-packed.
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