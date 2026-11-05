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Here comes the Pie Challenge! This Week's Hyde Park Happenings
By Herald staff report,7 days ago
November 5-9 Other Paths to God play: This play tells the story of five nurses, $3 million and one crazy scandal. The ICU nurses at Morey Medical Center don’t need another complication, but when money goes missing and fingers point in their direction, everyone exhibits their worst and most outrageous behavior. Thursday- Saturday. Thursday, 7:30 pm; Sundays, 2pm. Definition Theatre 1160 E. 55th Street. Tickets: https://cur8.com/17326/project/141774.
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