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Veteran Art Summit returns with full slate of events ahead of Veterans Day
By Layla Brown-Clark, contributing writer,4 days ago
The Veteran Art Triennial and Summit returns to Hyde Park Art Center and venues across the city this week with four days of arts programming. “Resisting the Long War,” as the summit is called, is designed to “uplift the overlapping legacies of resistance, present alternative versions of peace, healing and justice generated by diverse communities impacted by war,” according to a news release.