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Richard Reed, Jr., Unofficial Ambassador for Chicago, dies at 87
8 days ago
Richard Reed, Jr., known to family and friends as Richard or Rich, passed away on October 26, 2026, in Chicago, Illinois, at the age of 87. Born in Minerva, Texas, to Aln Richard Reed, Sr. and Faye Files Reed, Richard grew up all over the United States (Texas, Southern and Northern California, Alaska, and the Washington, DC area) while his father served as a U.S. Navy chaplain. A lifelong learner, he earned degrees from Pomona College (BA, Phi Beta Kappa), the University of Chicago (MA), and Roosevelt University (MA), and also studied at Chicago Theological Seminary. As an adult he lived in the Chicago area—South Shore, Hyde Park, and Oak Park. Richard’s first career was in social service administration with the United Way of Chicago and the Volunteer Center of Northwest Suburban Cook County. Following his retirement, he worked in adult education part-time, teaching ESL, GED, and citizenship classes at local community colleges.