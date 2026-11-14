📢 Share your input on new shellfish leases in Hyde County

The NC Division of Marine Fisheries is holding a public hearing on proposed shellfish leases in Hyde County.

When: Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2026, at 6 p.m.

Where: Hyde County Courthouse, 40 Oyster Creek Rd., Swan Quarter, NC 27885 and online via Webex

Proposals include:

1.99-acre shellfish bottom and water column lease (Mary Ellen Van Salisbury) in East of Long Shoal Point to Bluff Point/Rodanthe to Ocracoke (Nos. 26-040BL , 26-041WC )

shellfish bottom and water column lease (Mary Ellen Van Salisbury) in (Nos. , ) 1.08-acre shellfish bottom and water column lease (John Bundy) in Spencer Bay (Nos. 26-046BL, 26-047WC)

To speak online: Register by 4 p.m. Monday, Dec. 14, 2026 using the Hyde County speaker registration form.

To speak in person: Sign up at the courthouse between 5–6 p.m. on Dec. 15.

You do not need to register just to listen online.

You can also send sworn written comments up to 24 hours after the hearing:

Online: Use the Hyde County hearing comment form

Use the Mail: NC Division of Marine Fisheries, Shellfish Lease & Aquaculture Program, P.O. Box 769, Morehead City, NC 28557

Questions? Call 252-515-5480 or email SLAP@deq.nc.gov.