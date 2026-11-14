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📢 Comment on proposed shellfish leases in Hyde County Dec. 15
📢 Share your input on new shellfish leases in Hyde County
The NC Division of Marine Fisheries is holding a public hearing on proposed shellfish leases in Hyde County.
When: Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2026, at 6 p.m.
Where: Hyde County Courthouse, 40 Oyster Creek Rd., Swan Quarter, NC 27885 and online via Webex
Proposals include:
- 1.99-acre shellfish bottom and water column lease (Mary Ellen Van Salisbury) in East of Long Shoal Point to Bluff Point/Rodanthe to Ocracoke (Nos. 26-040BL, 26-041WC)
- 1.08-acre shellfish bottom and water column lease (John Bundy) in Spencer Bay (Nos. 26-046BL, 26-047WC)
To speak online: Register by 4 p.m. Monday, Dec. 14, 2026 using the Hyde County speaker registration form.
To speak in person: Sign up at the courthouse between 5–6 p.m. on Dec. 15.
You do not need to register just to listen online.
You can also send sworn written comments up to 24 hours after the hearing:
- Online: Use the Hyde County hearing comment form
- Mail: NC Division of Marine Fisheries, Shellfish Lease & Aquaculture Program, P.O. Box 769, Morehead City, NC 28557
Questions? Call 252-515-5480 or email SLAP@deq.nc.gov.
More Info: Public hearing scheduled for proposed shellfish le...
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