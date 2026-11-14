Hyattsville has steady demand for drivers right now, from local pizza runs to full‑day delivery routes. If you like being on the road and staying active, these are worth a look.

Employer: Domino's (Team Washington, Inc.)

Domino's (Team Washington, Inc.) Location: Hyattsville, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: Approx. $20/hour + mileage & data reimbursement (base wage + tips + mileage; example given in listing)

Deliver pizzas and other items to homes and businesses while keeping great customer service during busy shifts. You’ll use your own insured car, handle cash/card payments, help in the store with prep and boxes, and stay in touch with the team for efficient routes.

Employer: Sterling Enterprise LLC (STEN) – Amazon Delivery Service Partner

– Amazon Delivery Service Partner Location: Hyattsville, MD

Type: Full-time, Seasonal

Pay: $23.25 – $24.50 per hour

Benefits: 401(k) + match, health, dental, vision, life insurance, paid time off, paid training

Drive an Amazon-branded van, deliver packages in local neighborhoods, and work about 4 days a week, up to 10 hours a day. This is a good fit if you’re 21+, can lift up to 50 lbs, and want steady hours with benefits and paid training.

Employer: Domino's (Team Washington, Inc.)

Domino's (Team Washington, Inc.) Location: Hyattsville, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (similar role to other Domino’s driver posting)

Another Domino’s store in Hyattsville hiring drivers to deliver orders, support in-store prep, and keep customers happy during rush times. You’ll need your own reliable, insured car, a valid license, and at least 2 years of driving experience.

If any of these catch your eye, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.