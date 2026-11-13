Hyattsville is buzzing with leadership roles right now, especially in construction, infrastructure, and operations. If you’ve got management skills and like fast-moving work, these are worth a look.

Employer: Miller Pipeline

Miller Pipeline Location: Hyattsville, MD

Salary: $90,000 – $100,000/year

Type: Full-time

Why it’s interesting: Lead projects that support gas and utility work for Washington Gas, coordinating with crews, customers, and local partners. Comes with medical, vision, dental, 401(k), PTO, and clear room to grow inside a long-standing infrastructure company.

Employer: Amazon.com Services LLC

Location: Hyattsville, MD (and other VA/MD sites)

(and other VA/MD sites) Salary: $70,000/year in Hyattsville

in Hyattsville Type: Full-time, on-site operations

Why it’s interesting: Early-career leadership role inside Amazon’s fulfillment network, leading 50–100 associates on the warehouse floor. Great fit if you’re finishing a bachelor’s or master’s degree and want hands-on management experience plus Day 1 benefits and 401(k) match.

Employer: Michael Page (recruiting for an established federal GC)

(recruiting for an established federal GC) Location: Hyattsville, MD (projects across the DMV)

(projects across the DMV) Salary: $110,000 – $140,000/year base

base Type: Full-time

Why it’s interesting: Run $2M–$25M federal construction projects for long-term government and military clients, with a strong backlog of work. Offers bonus, 401(k) with match, healthcare, PTO, 12 holidays, phone + car allowance, and a stable, growth-focused environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer lists more openings and details that might fit you even better.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.