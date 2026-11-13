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Hyattsville
👔 Hyattsville MD Executive Roles with Multiple $70K–$140K+ Openings
10 days ago
Hyattsville is buzzing with leadership roles right now, especially in construction, infrastructure, and operations. If you’ve got management skills and like fast-moving work, these are worth a look.
Project Manager – Underground Infrastructure
- Employer: Miller Pipeline
- Location: Hyattsville, MD
- Salary: $90,000 – $100,000/year
- Type: Full-time
- Why it’s interesting: Lead projects that support gas and utility work for Washington Gas, coordinating with crews, customers, and local partners. Comes with medical, vision, dental, 401(k), PTO, and clear room to grow inside a long-standing infrastructure company.
Area Manager, Early Career (2027) – VA/MD
- Employer: Amazon.com Services LLC
- Location: Hyattsville, MD (and other VA/MD sites)
- Salary: $70,000/year in Hyattsville
- Type: Full-time, on-site operations
- Why it’s interesting: Early-career leadership role inside Amazon’s fulfillment network, leading 50–100 associates on the warehouse floor. Great fit if you’re finishing a bachelor’s or master’s degree and want hands-on management experience plus Day 1 benefits and 401(k) match.
Project Manager – Federal/Government Projects
- Employer: Michael Page (recruiting for an established federal GC)
- Location: Hyattsville, MD (projects across the DMV)
- Salary: $110,000 – $140,000/year base
- Type: Full-time
- Why it’s interesting: Run $2M–$25M federal construction projects for long-term government and military clients, with a strong backlog of work. Offers bonus, 401(k) with match, healthcare, PTO, 12 holidays, phone + car allowance, and a stable, growth-focused environment.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer lists more openings and details that might fit you even better.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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