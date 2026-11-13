undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🛒 Hyattsville Retail Jobs with Multiple Part-Time Openings
Hyattsville has some solid part-time retail roles right now, especially if you like helping customers and staying busy on your feet.
Below are a few standout options with clear pay info and growth paths.
Mobile Associate - Retail Sales (Part-Time)
- Employer: T-Mobile
- Location: Hyattsville, MD
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $19.50/hr + $5.00/hr training pay (guaranteed $20/hr with incentives)
Entry-level role helping customers with phones, plans, and tech in a busy T-Mobile store. You get paid training, a path to promote into a Mobile Expert role (with bonus potential), plus access to T-Mobile’s full benefits package for eligible part-timers.
Sr Mobile Expert, Bilingual (Spanish) – Part-Time
- Employer: T-Mobile
- Location: Hyattsville, MD
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $30.00/hr + incentive target of $7,200/year
Higher-level sales and service role for fluent English/Spanish speakers with strong retail or customer care experience. You’ll handle more complex customer needs, use advanced tools, and earn higher hourly pay plus incentives, with the same strong T-Mobile benefits for eligible part-timers.
PT Service Clerk – Salad Bar
- Employer: Giant Food
- Location: 3521 East West Highway, Hyattsville, MD
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $15.30–$15.80/hr
Hands-on grocery role keeping the salad bar fresh, stocked, and clean while helping customers with questions and choices. Good fit if you like fast-paced work, food prep, and steady hours, with potential access to Giant’s benefits and growth programs for eligible roles.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has similar roles nearby with different hours or requirements.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.