🛒 Hyattsville Retail Jobs with Multiple Part-Time Openings

Hyattsville has some solid part-time retail roles right now, especially if you like helping customers and staying busy on your feet.

Below are a few standout options with clear pay info and growth paths.

Employer: T-Mobile

T-Mobile Location: Hyattsville, MD

Type: Part-time

Pay: $19.50/hr + $5.00/hr training pay (guaranteed $20/hr with incentives)

Entry-level role helping customers with phones, plans, and tech in a busy T-Mobile store. You get paid training, a path to promote into a Mobile Expert role (with bonus potential), plus access to T-Mobile’s full benefits package for eligible part-timers.

Employer: T-Mobile

T-Mobile Location: Hyattsville, MD

Type: Part-time

Pay: $30.00/hr + incentive target of $7,200/year

Higher-level sales and service role for fluent English/Spanish speakers with strong retail or customer care experience. You’ll handle more complex customer needs, use advanced tools, and earn higher hourly pay plus incentives, with the same strong T-Mobile benefits for eligible part-timers.

Employer: Giant Food

Location: 3521 East West Highway, Hyattsville, MD

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.30–$15.80/hr

Hands-on grocery role keeping the salad bar fresh, stocked, and clean while helping customers with questions and choices. Good fit if you like fast-paced work, food prep, and steady hours, with potential access to Giant’s benefits and growth programs for eligible roles.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has similar roles nearby with different hours or requirements.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.