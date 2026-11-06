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📅 Free Hyattsville Cookie Crawl with $250 gift card raffle
📅 Free Cookie Crawl with $250 gift card raffle
Mark your calendar for Hyattsville’s first Cookie Crawl on Saturday, December 12, 2026, from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
This free, family-friendly event supports Hyattsville’s small, independent businesses. During the crawl, businesses around the City of Hyattsville will offer wrapped holiday treats for registered “cookie crawlers.”
How it works:
- Pick up an official cookie box and map at one of two designated pick-up spots (locations will be shared by end of November).
- Visit the businesses on the map to collect cookies and get your map stamped.
- Turn in your stamped map to be entered in a raffle for a $250 VISA gift card.
Participation is free. Treats are first-come, first-served and only for people with an official cookie crawl treat box. A full list of participating businesses, maps, and pick-up locations will be posted by the end of November.
More Info: Hyattsville Cookie Crawl | Hyattsville, MD - Offic...
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