📅 Free Hyattsville Cookie Crawl with $250 gift card raffle

📅 Free Cookie Crawl with $250 gift card raffle

Mark your calendar for Hyattsville’s first Cookie Crawl on Saturday, December 12, 2026, from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

This free, family-friendly event supports Hyattsville’s small, independent businesses. During the crawl, businesses around the City of Hyattsville will offer wrapped holiday treats for registered “cookie crawlers.”

How it works:

Pick up an official cookie box and map at one of two designated pick-up spots (locations will be shared by end of November ).

at one of two designated pick-up spots (locations will be shared by ). Visit the businesses on the map to collect cookies and get your map stamped.

Turn in your stamped map to be entered in a raffle for a $250 VISA gift card.

Participation is free. Treats are first-come, first-served and only for people with an official cookie crawl treat box. A full list of participating businesses, maps, and pick-up locations will be posted by the end of November.