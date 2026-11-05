📣 Several Hyattsville Sales & Marketing Roles, Many at $48K+

Hyattsville has a nice mix of sales and marketing roles right now, from nonprofit outreach to telecom sales and local leasing. Most of these are full-time, in-person jobs with clear paths to grow.

Employer: CROSSMARK / Product Connections (Acosta Group)

CROSSMARK / Product Connections (Acosta Group) Location: Hyattsville, MD

Salary: $32,000/year base + commission potential

Type: Full-time, in-person

You’ll promote Verizon FIOS at on-site events, build relationships with property managers, and hit weekly sales and event goals. Good fit if you’re self-motivated, like talking to people, and want solid training, health coverage options, and mileage reimbursement.

Employer: Levant Acquisitions

Location: Office in Landover, MD ; events across the DMV , including Hyattsville

Office in ; events across the , including Hyattsville Salary: $48,000–$72,000/year (base + bonuses + commission)

Type: Full-time, in-person

Face-to-face sales for big-name nonprofits (like Special Olympics and Doctors Without Borders) at festivals, retail spots, and community events. Not door-to-door or telemarketing—this is event-based outreach with guaranteed base pay, paid training, and clear promotion paths.

Employer: Levant Acquisitions

Location: Office in Landover, MD ; events across the DMV , including Hyattsville

Office in ; events across the , including Hyattsville Salary: $48,000–$60,000/year (base + bonuses + commission)

Type: Full-time, in-person

Great starter role if you’re new to sales and want to learn. You’ll talk with the public at events, explain nonprofit programs, and help sign up recurring donors. Comes with paid training, mentorship, and performance-based advancement into leadership.

Employer: Levant Acquisitions

Location: Office in Landover, MD ; events across the DMV , including Hyattsville

Office in ; events across the , including Hyattsville Salary: $48,000–$60,000/year (base + bonuses + commission)

Type: Full-time, in-person

Hands-on marketing role where you support nonprofit campaigns at events and retail locations. You’ll focus on outreach, education, and donor sign-ups while building skills in marketing, communication, and leadership with a clear path to management.

Employer: Realty Management Services Inc / ROSS Companies

Location: Hyattsville, MD

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Part-time, in-person

Perfect if you like real estate and customer service but want part-time hours. You’ll give tours, handle leases and renewals, support resident events, and help keep occupancy high while learning the property management side of sales.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the employer has similar roles open too. Don’t wait long; local spots like these tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.