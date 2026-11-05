📅 Teen pizza-making workshop with local chef Nov. 5

📅 Teen Pizza-Making Workshop on November 5

Teens are invited to a fun, hands-on Pizza Making Workshop at the Hyattsville Teen Center, 5812 40th Avenue, Hyattsville, MD 20782.

Join local Chef Carlos Castro on Thursday, November 5, 2026 at 5:00 PM to learn the basics of making your own pizza. You’ll follow along step-by-step and then enjoy the pizza you create.

Great low-key activity for after school and a nice way for teens to meet others in the area.