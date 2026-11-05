🚌 Hyattsville Transportation Jobs With Multiple Openings

Hyattsville has some solid transportation roles right now, from hands-on driving to leading full teams. Good mix of seasonal and long-term careers with clear pay listed.

Employer: UPS

UPS Location: Hyattsville, MD

Type: Temporary / Seasonal

Pay: $23.00/hour + $0.76 per mile reimbursement

Stay active, work outside, and deliver packages in your own car. Schedules can run Monday–Saturday with holiday shifts, and you’ll get weekly pay while gaining experience with a major delivery company.

Employer: WM

Location: Hyattsville, MD

Type: Full-time, on-site

Pay: $80,877 – $90,392 base salary

Lead drivers and helpers, handle safety, training, and daily operations, and spend much of your time in the field. Comes with a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, paid time off, and more).

Employer: Purple Line Transit Operators

Location: Hyattsville, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: $31.00 – $33.00 per hour

Hands-on role keeping Light Rail Vehicles in top shape—mechanical, electrical, hydraulic, and HVAC work with diagnostic software. Includes strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), vacation, holidays, sick pay).

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.