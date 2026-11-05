👔 Hyattsville MD Management Roles With Multiple Openings

Hyattsville has some solid leadership roles open right now, from project management to running a full service department. If you’re ready to step up or move up, these are worth a look.

Employer: Parsons Corporation

Parsons Corporation Location: Hyattsville, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $125,100 – $225,200 per year

Lead all phases of transit and transportation projects, from planning and staffing to budgets, schedules, and contractor coordination. This role is ideal if you have an engineering background, 5+ years in transit/transportation projects, and want high-impact work with strong pay and full benefits (medical, dental, vision, PTO, ESOP, 401(k)).

Employer: IAD AUTO

Location: Hyattsville, MD

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: From $70,000 per year

Run the service department, lead techs and advisors, and drive sales and customer satisfaction in a busy shop. Great fit if you have 5+ years of automotive service management, love building high-performing teams, and want perks like employee discount, flexible schedule, and paid time off.

Employer: Talentway Group

Location: Hyattsville, MD

Type: Full-time, office-based

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:30am–5:00pm

Monday–Friday, Salary: Competitive, based on experience

Support operational projects by tracking timelines, preparing briefs and reports, and keeping team tasks organized. This is a good entry point if you’re detail-oriented, comfortable with email and spreadsheets, and want to grow your project management and leadership skills in a steady weekday role.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and the right fit often shows up once you’re already in motion.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.